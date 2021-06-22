iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 10,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 341,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $811.96 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.09 per share, for a total transaction of $130,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,756 shares of company stock worth $1,350,605. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $286,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,937,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

