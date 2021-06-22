NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 5.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.07 and last traded at $44.12. Approximately 541,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,751,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

