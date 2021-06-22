Oakmont Corp Decreases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oakmont Corp cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,758 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for 2.3% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $26,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after buying an additional 130,371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lennar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after buying an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,106,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

