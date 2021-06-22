Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) is Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up about 4.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.68% of Allegion worth $76,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 4,115.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $138.22. 3,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,067. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,233 shares of company stock worth $1,151,421 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.