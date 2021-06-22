Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887,637 shares during the period. Exelon makes up approximately 9.3% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.52% of Exelon worth $220,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

EXC traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. 95,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

