GenTrust LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,557. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $82.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.89.

