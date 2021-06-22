GM Advisory Group Inc. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,793,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,069,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,571 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $477.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.37. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $481.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

