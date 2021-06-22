Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $835,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

