Advisor OS LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.41.

ACN traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $286.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,323. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $199.47 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.93. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

