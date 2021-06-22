Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,697 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $415,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $141.39. 1,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,781. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

