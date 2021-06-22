Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $435.57

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $499.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,311. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.89. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

