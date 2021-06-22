ARMOR Trading 31.9% Lower Over Last Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $21.87 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00048044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00114769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,707.71 or 1.00451254 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003122 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,936,368 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

