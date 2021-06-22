Dev Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $320,025.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.83 or 0.00008976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00353138 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

