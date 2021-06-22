GenTrust LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $2,144,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRI traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $135.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,163. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

