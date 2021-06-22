Zacks: Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,870. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

