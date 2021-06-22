GenTrust LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.