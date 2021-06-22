Sasco Capital Inc. CT Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 65.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Owens Corning by 198.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.30. 5,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,597. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

