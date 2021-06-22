The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. The Shyft Group reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,000. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in The Shyft Group by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $36.39. 1,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.