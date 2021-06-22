Sasco Capital Inc. CT Increases Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.16% of SpartanNash worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SPTN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,045. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $706.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.