CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report sales of $279.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.71 million to $283.42 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $2,752,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

CONE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.41. 7,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,648. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

