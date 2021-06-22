Skba Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Skba Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,131,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,189,000 after buying an additional 2,397,119 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after buying an additional 2,382,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after buying an additional 1,986,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,517,000 after buying an additional 1,745,530 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $147.70. 2,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.28. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

