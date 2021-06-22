Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. 224,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,354. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.