Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.47. The stock had a trading volume of 103,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

