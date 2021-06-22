Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,298 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $673,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,553. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $46.84.

