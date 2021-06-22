Skba Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,300 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,890,000 after purchasing an additional 392,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

NYSE MS traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.44. 161,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,974,581. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

