Graham (NYSE:GHM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Graham (NYSE:GHM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.37 million.

Shares of NYSE GHM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

