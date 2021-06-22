Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 394,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.40. 51,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,047,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.86. The firm has a market cap of $193.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

