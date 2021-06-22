nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) is Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s 3rd Largest Position

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,270 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric accounts for approximately 4.5% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.77% of nVent Electric worth $36,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,706,000 after acquiring an additional 472,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after buying an additional 36,605 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,720,000 after buying an additional 473,687 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in nVent Electric by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after buying an additional 413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,701,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,102,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.