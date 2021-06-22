Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after buying an additional 418,486 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 532.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $266.46. 9,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.39. The company has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

