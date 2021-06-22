Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 55.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.4% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,479,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.86. 6,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

