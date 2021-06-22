ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 326,785 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $25.34.

ADCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after buying an additional 549,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after buying an additional 780,033 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

