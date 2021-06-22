Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Down to $26.94

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.94, but opened at $25.62. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $977.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after buying an additional 336,083 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,864,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,517,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after buying an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

