Contrasting Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Basin Shipping and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.83%. Given Performance Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $1.47 billion 1.37 -$208.23 million ($0.04) -209.50 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.60 $5.19 million $1.05 5.19

Performance Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping. Pacific Basin Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pacific Basin Shipping pays out -125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

