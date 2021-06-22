Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Stock Price Up 4%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 13,932 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,283,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

TUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.82.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.