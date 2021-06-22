Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.79 Million

Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report sales of $122.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $104.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $523.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.20 million to $528.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $542.61 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $548.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.06 million.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 203,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 224,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TACO stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $10.07. 403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $370.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

