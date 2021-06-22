Westwood Global Investments LLC Grows Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 40.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 803,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 231,751 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up about 3.6% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $55,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 58,873 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 135,844 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,138.50.

BHP opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

