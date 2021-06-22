OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Gap Down to $5.61

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.47. OncoCyte shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 2,467 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

The stock has a market capitalization of $495.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. On average, analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

