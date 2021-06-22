NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.91. NOW shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 2,168 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

