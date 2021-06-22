Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $11.05 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00048283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00114220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00154922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,375.10 or 1.00237529 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,743,336 coins and its circulating supply is 37,272,183 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

