Proequities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after buying an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,293. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.76 and a fifty-two week high of $142.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.