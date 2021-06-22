$0.26 EPS Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. QAD reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%.

QADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.14. 88 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. QAD has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $79.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QAD by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in QAD by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in QAD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in QAD by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in QAD by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter. 48.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

