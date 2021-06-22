Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 647 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 647 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

GS traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.81. 33,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,104. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

