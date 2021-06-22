$118.22 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post sales of $118.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.10 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $485.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $490.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $543.95 million, with estimates ranging from $520.70 million to $567.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

EVO Payments stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.66. 628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $50,287.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,857.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,617. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EVO Payments by 39.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

