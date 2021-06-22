iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Lifted by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

TLT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.99. The company had a trading volume of 562,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,255,758. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

