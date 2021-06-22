Proequities Inc. Buys 16,668 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 132,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period.

EFAV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.78. 426,691 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

