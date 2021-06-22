Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $295.06 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of Rogers worth $295,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROG. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rogers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,166. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.95. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,629. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $206.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.