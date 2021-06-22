LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,780 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,780 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 324,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,542,000 after acquiring an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

CMCSA stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

