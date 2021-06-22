Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 65,446 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,446 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 8.17% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $310,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,290 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,435 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABG. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.45. 1,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,118. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $216.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

