Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 323,981 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,981 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fiserv worth $344,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Endowment Management LP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after acquiring an additional 457,553 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $108.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FISV shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

