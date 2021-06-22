LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 451 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,092 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $569.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.73. The company has a market capitalization of $272.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.03 and a 52-week high of $570.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

